Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Missing’ jewels: Hyderabad HC asks Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Andhra Pradesh to file counters

The bench posted the matter to August 28 for further hearing.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of High Court on Thursday directed the TTD executive officer and the principal secretary to revenue (endowments) of Andhra Pradesh to file counter affidavits on the PIL which seeks a CBI probe into the activities of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the alleged untraceable antique jewellery of Lord Venkateswara.

The bench, comprising chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice SV Bhatt, passed this order on PIL filed by Anil Kumar Borrugadda of Guntur district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Bhupendra K Goswami of Gandhinagar in Gujarat seeking appointment of a committee to look into the hidden treasures in Potu Nelamaligalu, a CBI inquiry into the income and expenditure of the TTD and directions to the ASI to restore its letter dated May 4, 2018 which was withdrawn later.

The petitioners later filed a miscellaneous petition seeking live telecast and CCTV recording of Maha Samprokshanam at the Tirumala temple.When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, the bench reminded that the TTD had earlier made serious allegations that the petitioner was involved in activities pertaining to Christianity and was working against the Hindu traditions and that there were some others behind him in filing the present petition.

In reply, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that his client was not a Christian and sought time for filing reply affidavit to the allegations made by the TTD. The bench posted the matter to August 28 for further hearing.

HC dismisses Gold Stone Prasad family’s petitions

In a set back to the family members of PS Prasad (Gold Stone Prasad), who were facing allegations in Miyapur land scam case, a division bench of Hyderabad HC on Thursday dismissed petitions filed by them challenging orders of Joint Collector of Ranga Reddy relating to lands valued about Rs 1,000 crore. The bench made it clear that the Tahsildar concerned cannot pass any order effecting mutation in favour of Trinity Infraventures ltd, Gold Stone exports ltd, represented by PS Parthasarathy, and others, until a final decree in accordance with law was passed in respect of 74 acres land in survey number 1 and 39 acres in survey number 57 in Balanagar mandal of the district

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career