‘Missing’ jewels: Hyderabad HC asks Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Andhra Pradesh to file counters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of High Court on Thursday directed the TTD executive officer and the principal secretary to revenue (endowments) of Andhra Pradesh to file counter affidavits on the PIL which seeks a CBI probe into the activities of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the alleged untraceable antique jewellery of Lord Venkateswara.

The bench, comprising chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice SV Bhatt, passed this order on PIL filed by Anil Kumar Borrugadda of Guntur district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Bhupendra K Goswami of Gandhinagar in Gujarat seeking appointment of a committee to look into the hidden treasures in Potu Nelamaligalu, a CBI inquiry into the income and expenditure of the TTD and directions to the ASI to restore its letter dated May 4, 2018 which was withdrawn later.

The petitioners later filed a miscellaneous petition seeking live telecast and CCTV recording of Maha Samprokshanam at the Tirumala temple.When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, the bench reminded that the TTD had earlier made serious allegations that the petitioner was involved in activities pertaining to Christianity and was working against the Hindu traditions and that there were some others behind him in filing the present petition.

In reply, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that his client was not a Christian and sought time for filing reply affidavit to the allegations made by the TTD. The bench posted the matter to August 28 for further hearing.

HC dismisses Gold Stone Prasad family’s petitions

In a set back to the family members of PS Prasad (Gold Stone Prasad), who were facing allegations in Miyapur land scam case, a division bench of Hyderabad HC on Thursday dismissed petitions filed by them challenging orders of Joint Collector of Ranga Reddy relating to lands valued about Rs 1,000 crore. The bench made it clear that the Tahsildar concerned cannot pass any order effecting mutation in favour of Trinity Infraventures ltd, Gold Stone exports ltd, represented by PS Parthasarathy, and others, until a final decree in accordance with law was passed in respect of 74 acres land in survey number 1 and 39 acres in survey number 57 in Balanagar mandal of the district