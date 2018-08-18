Home States Andhra Pradesh

AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh may be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the nation lost a statesman with the demise of Vajpayee, who initiated several reforms.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in New Delhi on Friday.

As a mark of respect to the former Prime Minister, the State government is learnt to have urged the Centre to name the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) coming up at Mangalagiri in the capital region of Amaravati after Vajpayee. Naidu who acted as the convener of NDA earlier, had a special bonding with Vajpayee.

