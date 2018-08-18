Budaga Jangams seek Scheduled Caste tag

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The one-man commission headed by retired IAS officer JC Sharma visited Gooty and Tadipatri as part of his two-day visit to Anantapur district to study the demands of Budaga Jangams seeking their inclusion in SC list.

Sharma visited the Budaga Jangam Colony located at Akkannapalle village in Tadipatri mandal. Later, he held a meeting with the Budaga Jangams at the community hall here on Friday. He learnt about the history of Budaga Jangams and their socioeconomic status from the community elders. Sharma told them that he will submit a report to the government at the earliest and promised to do justice to them. Budaga Jangams urged the panel chief to scrap G.O. 144 and accord SC status to them.

MLC JC Prabhakar Reddy said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on addressing the problems of Budaga Jangams.