CBI Director offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma accompanied by his wife offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara here on Friday morning. On his arrival, at the temple, the priests and officials accorded warm welcome to the CBI official. He took part in Abhisheka Seva.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju presented Sri Vari prasadam to the CBI Director. The Vedic pundits rendered Vedasirvachanam to him at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later, TTD Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav formally met CBI Director inside Srivari Temple.

Yanamala prays at lord venkateswara temple

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara during Suprabhatham on Friday. On his arrival at the entrance of the temple, he was accorded warm welcome by TTD Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav.

Later, he offered prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, Vakula Mata, Ananda Nilayam, Vimana Venkateswara, Bhashyakarla Sannidhi and Yoga Narasimha Swamy in the sanctum sanctorum. After offering prayers, the Vedic Pundits rendered Vedasirvachanam to the minister at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The TTD chairman presented Lord’s silk vastram and prasadams to the minister. Temple Dy EO Harindranath, Reception Official Balaji, OSD Lokanadham and others were present.