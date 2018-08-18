Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minor gives birth to stillborn in Anantapur

The girl was studying in Class IX in a government high school.

Published: 18th August 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police conducting investigation at the Government General Hospital in Anantapur on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl gave birth to a stillborn in the Government General Hospital here on Friday.

According to DSP J Venkata Rao, the minor girl told her father that she was suffering from stomach pain. He took her to the Government General Hospital, where the doctors told that the minor girl was pregnant. She was immediately shifted to the maternity ward, where she gave birth to a stillborn. Teenager’s father S Mehaboob Basha said that his wife died a few years ago and since then he has been looking after her.

On receipt of information from the government hospital, the police rushed there and enquired Mehaboob Basha. He told the police that the girl said that she was suffering from stomach pain. The police are investigating whether the minor girl was raped.

The girl was studying in Class IX in a government high school. The headmaster of the school said two months ago, teachers who noticed her stomach bulging suspected it to be pregnancy and questioned her. “Since then, she stopped coming to school,” the headmaster added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stillbirth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics