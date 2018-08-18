Minor gives birth to stillborn in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl gave birth to a stillborn in the Government General Hospital here on Friday.

According to DSP J Venkata Rao, the minor girl told her father that she was suffering from stomach pain. He took her to the Government General Hospital, where the doctors told that the minor girl was pregnant. She was immediately shifted to the maternity ward, where she gave birth to a stillborn. Teenager’s father S Mehaboob Basha said that his wife died a few years ago and since then he has been looking after her.

On receipt of information from the government hospital, the police rushed there and enquired Mehaboob Basha. He told the police that the girl said that she was suffering from stomach pain. The police are investigating whether the minor girl was raped.

The girl was studying in Class IX in a government high school. The headmaster of the school said two months ago, teachers who noticed her stomach bulging suspected it to be pregnancy and questioned her. “Since then, she stopped coming to school,” the headmaster added.