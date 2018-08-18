Rs 21 lakh for Gurajada Appa Rao's house revamp

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: In an attempt to protect the heritage and culture of the district, district collector M Hari Jawaharlal has decided to renovate the house of the social reformer, dramatist and poet Gurajada Appa Rao. Gurajada was known for his play Kanya Sulkam in Telugu, which later brought remarkable changes in society.

Similarly his saying “Desamante Matti Kadoi Desamante Manushuloi”, had triggered a spirit of patriotism among Indians during the freedom movement. Since white ants are feasting on Gurajada’s books in the library besides the tools that were used by him were not maintained, Jawaharlal has granted Rs 21L for development of the house.