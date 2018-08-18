Second phase counselling from today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has released notification for the second phase of NEET counselling, which will take place from August 18. Vacant seats in A, B and C categories in medical colleges will be filled in the second phase of counselling. The university officials will be filling the seats as per the High Court order given on August 7.

In the second phase of counselling, 297 vacant seats in MBBS and over 800 BDS seats will be filled. From the national pool quota, 64 seats which were left vacant, were given back to the State and over 283 seats from State colleges were left vacant after the first phase of counselling as the candidates failed to report for admissions. All these seats will be filled from Saturday.

Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, Tirupati, and Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa, have now got permission for conducting counselling for the academic year 2018-19. All the eligible candidates can start exercising their web options from 8 am on Saturday to 1 pm on August 20 (Monday). Similarly, the counselling for management quota seats will take place on August 21 and 22.

As the August 31 deadline set by the Medical Council of India (MCI) to complete the admissions is coming closer, the University of Health Sciences officials have taken the decision to go ahead with counselling, though the State government decided to appeal in the Supreme Court on GO 550.

Speaking to TNIE, S Appala Naidu, Registrar of NTR University of Health Sciences, said, “There are only a few days left for the completion of admissions as per MCI. So we have released the notification for the second phase of counselling and also for the special category seats. There will be another two rounds of counselling and everything should be completed by August 31. As the State government approached the Supreme Court on the issue, if the court order comes before the final round of counselling, then we will go according to the order. As of now, we are going ahead with the order of High Court, which instructed us to set aside para 5(2) of GO 550.”

