Student Joint Action Committee calls for picketing at NTRUHS on August 21 over GO 550

They were critical of officials of NTR Health University for not filing a counter in the High Court.

Published: 18th August 2018 04:45 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of students and youth organisations at a round table held here on Friday called for picketing at NTR  University of Health Sciences in the city on August 21, demanding continuation of GO No 550 for safeguarding the interests of SC, ST and BC students. The government order issued in 2001, facilitates allotment of open category seats vacated by candidates belonging to SC, ST or BCs to the candidates of the same category. The High Court recently ruled against the order.      

The student and youth leaders, including AISF State president Mahamkali Subba Rao, AIYF State president S Afsar, BC, SC, ST and Minority Students’ JAC State president Lakshmi Narasimha, PDSU State president S Ramakrishna, DYFI State secretary M Surya Rao, BC Welfare Organisation working president AR Varaprasad and others expressed concern over the recent development pertaining to MBBS admissions.

They were critical of officials of NTR Health University for not filing a counter in the High Court. They said the officials failed to properly understand the directions of the court.

Given the confusion over the admissions, the State government got ready to file a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court for continuing the GO 550. Students from reserved categories also filed an SLP in the court.

Meanwhile, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna wrote an open letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to address the concerns of SC, ST, BC and minority students over the HC ruling. Even as the government filed an SLP in the Supreme Court, the university issued notification for the second phase of counselling, he said.

