Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two workers die as coal heap collapses on them at Vizag port

Case of unnatural death is registered; human negligence is ruled out.

Published: 18th August 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

The coal heap was part of the cargo that was unloaded from a ship about three days ago.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two persons died in an accident at the berth number 3 in Gangavaram Port in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place around 2.10 am, when both the victims, standing close to a heap of coal, were directing an operation of a ship and the heap suddenly fell on them.
The deceased have been identified as BV Ramaraju (43), an employee of the port and K Mohan Rao (59), a contract employee.

Gangavaram Port authorities said that using mechanised equipment, the heap was cleared and both the persons were pulled out and then rushed to the KGH.

However, the doctors declared them as ‘brought dead’. The authorities also said that arrangements were being made for performing the last rites of the two dead workers, insurance benefits and compensation as per eligibility.

According to Somasekhar, inspector, New Port police station, the coal heap was part of the cargo that was unloaded from a ship about three days ago.

While the unloaded cargo was being cleared in phases, another ship was berthed in the same berth.
The victims, during the time of incident, were directing the operations of the new ship and that was when the heap collapsed on them suddenly, he said.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 CrPC. There is no human negligence in the case,” he said.

Earlier cases of deaths in port
In September 2017, two contract workers died on the spot and two were injured in the Gangavaram port when the cable of a crane, loading iron beams in a vessel, snapped and the beams fell on
the workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coal heap Vizag port

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics