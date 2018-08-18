Varalakshmi Vratham on August 24

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The much-awaited religious event ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’ will be celebrated at Asthana Mandapam of Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur on August 24.

Reviewing the arrangements for the fete on Friday, Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar instructed officials to issue tickets on the first-come-first-served basis on August 23 at the counter inside the temple. The price of each ticket is Rs 500 on which two persons will be allowed.