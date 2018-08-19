Home States Andhra Pradesh

2,481 clear APSET 2018

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao released Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2018 results at AU Senate  Hall here on Saturday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao released Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2018 results at AU Senate  Hall here on Saturday.

A total of 2,481 candidates were qualified with 7.4 pass percentage. Out of 42,663 candidates who applied for the test, 33,320 appeared. Percentage of males qualified- 8.89, is more than females which is 5.85. The online test was conducted in  six centres. The percentage is more than last year which was 6.2 with 2,229 qualified candidates. Results are available on www.apset.net.

Ganta said that the screening test for the recruitment of 1,100 assistant professor posts was done. As the court had stayed the order, the UGC has sent a note to stop recruitment.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao

