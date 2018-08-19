Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cricket betting taking a heavy toll on youngsters

The cricket betting gangs are widening their network to rural areas in addition to district headquarters Ongole. Many students and youth are getting addicted to cricket betting.

Bat, ball, cricket

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

The district has witnessed many suicides as the victims are unable to pay the heavy amount lost in betting. The betting gangs are harassing the youth to pay the money after taking their signatures on promissory notes and blank cheques. Many families have broken apart due to this menace. It is learnt that even some political leaders are also indulging in cricket betting.

A few engineering students have either sold or mortgaged their laptops to pay the amount to cricket betting organisers. Even though the police have intensified crackdown on cricket betting, the menace still continues to haunt the district. In a recent incident on August 1, a youth belonging to Korisapadu committed suicide unable to bear the torture meted out by the cricket betting gang. Korisapadu police arrested two accused in this connection. The duo were remanded to Ongole District jail.

In another incident, Ongole Taluk police busted three cricket betting gangs at Pernamitta village and seized a computer. Cases were registered against the accused for possessing ganja and indulging in gambling. They were sent to remand.

In Darsi, police arrested a betting gang and seized promissory notes and blank cheques. A gang with high level contacts is said to be operating from Inkollu.

According to sources, a journalist working in a leading Telugu newspaper played a key role in organising cricket betting in Darsi area. He amassed crores of rupees. The police took the journalist into custody and he was also sacked by the newspaper management. In some cases, the police are remaining mute spectators due to the interference of local politicians.

Box: This fix can ruin your life

