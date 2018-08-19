Ensure justice to aspirants: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to put sincere efforts to ensure justice to medical aspirants by making efficient arguments in the Supreme Court over the ruling given by the High Court on the implementation of reservations as per the Government Order 550.

Reviewing the difficulties arising in implementing the GO 550 in the ongoing medical counselling with officials at his residence in Undavalli near here on Saturday, the Chief Minister went through the ruling given by High Court on August 7 against the implementation of the GO issued by the State government in 2001. As the process of filling NEET UG seats will complete on August 31, the CM wanted the officials to ensure no injustice to the students with the High Court ruling.

While hearing the petitions filed against the GO, the High Court set aside a clause of the GO 550, which facilitating allotment of a seat in professional colleges vacated by meritorious reserved candidate to another student belonging to the same quota.