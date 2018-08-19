Former minister Mutha Gopalakrishna joins Jana Sena Party

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Mutha Gopalakrishna and a few others from different parties formally joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Hyderabad on Saturday in presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan. Gopalakrishna, along with his son Mutha Sasidhar and 500 followers, joined the JSP and the party chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Jana Sena chief said he had joined politics for not attaining anything, but to serve the society sincerely.

“The Jana Sena Party needs not only youth but also experienced leadership. I am happy that Gopalakrishna has joined the party. He has vast experience as a political leader. He had successfully represented Kakinada city four times in the Legislative Assembly and served as Civil Supplies minister of the State,” he said.

Respecting Gopalakrishna’s experience, Jana Sena will make him part of the Political Affairs Committee of the party, the actor-turned-politician announced.

“In Godavari basin, gas resources are being used by others, denying them to the State and there is no one to question it,” Pawan Kalyan said. He opined that if people like Gopalakrishna were part of the policy-making at that time, they definitely would have questioned it.

On the occasion, Gopalakrishna heaped praise on Pawan Kalyan and compared him with Alluri Seetharama Raju and Bhagat Singh. He exuded confidence that a change could be brought in the society under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan.

Former Congress MLA A Bullabbai Reddy, former YSRC leader Sangisetty Ashok, former TDP leader and present corporator M Seshu Kumari and others also joined the Jana Sena Party on the occasion.

Key role for women

“The Jana Sena Party gives priority to women welfare and empowerment and to that effect has even made the issue part of the party’s vision document,” party general secretary A Yousuf said. Participating in the Jhansi Veera Mahila (women’s wing of Jana Sena) workshop in Vijayawada on Saturday, he said the responsibility of taking the party ideology to the grass root level lies with the women activists.