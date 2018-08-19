Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former minister Mutha Gopalakrishna joins Jana Sena Party

On the occasion, Gopalakrishna heaped praise on Pawan Kalyan and compared him with Alluri Seetharama Raju and Bhagat Singh.

Published: 19th August 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Mutha Gopalakrishna joins Jana Sena Party

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Mutha Gopalakrishna and a few others from different parties formally joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Hyderabad on Saturday in presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan. Gopalakrishna, along with his son Mutha Sasidhar and 500 followers, joined the JSP and the party chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Jana Sena chief said he had joined politics for not attaining anything, but to serve the society sincerely.

“The Jana Sena Party needs not only youth but also experienced leadership. I am happy that Gopalakrishna has joined the party. He has vast experience as a political leader. He had successfully represented Kakinada city four times in the Legislative Assembly and served as Civil Supplies minister of the State,” he said.
Respecting Gopalakrishna’s experience, Jana Sena will make him part of the Political Affairs Committee of the party, the actor-turned-politician announced.

“In Godavari basin, gas resources are being used by others, denying them to the State and there is no one to question it,” Pawan Kalyan said. He opined that if people like Gopalakrishna were part of the policy-making at that time, they definitely would have questioned it.

On the occasion, Gopalakrishna heaped praise on Pawan Kalyan and compared him with Alluri Seetharama Raju and Bhagat Singh. He exuded confidence that a change could be brought in the society under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan.

Former Congress MLA A Bullabbai Reddy, former YSRC leader Sangisetty Ashok, former TDP leader and present corporator M Seshu Kumari and others also joined the Jana Sena Party on the occasion.

Key role for women

“The Jana Sena Party gives priority to women welfare and empowerment and to that effect has even made the issue part of the party’s vision document,” party general secretary A Yousuf said. Participating in the Jhansi Veera Mahila (women’s wing of Jana Sena) workshop in Vijayawada on Saturday, he said the responsibility of taking the party ideology to the grass root level lies with the women activists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mutha Gopalakrishna Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony