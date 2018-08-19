Newborn found abandoned in Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A seven-day-old baby girl was found abandoned at Kalyana Katta in Tirumala around 7:45 pm on Saturday. The passers-by and shopkeepers found the newborn abandoned.

The TTD Vigilance sleuths enquired the pilgrims and shifted the baby to Aswini Hospital. They formed three teams to look for the whereabouts of the girl’s parents.