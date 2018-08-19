Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pastor held for sexually harassing Ongole school student

According to Yesubabu, the issue came to light during the surprise inspections conducted by the Child Welfare Committee in the district on Thursday.

Published: 19th August 2018

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The police have intensified their investigation into the complaints of sexual harassment of girl students and other irregularities at UCLI school hostel in Ongole town.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Prakasam district superintendent of police B Satya Yesubabu said they have arrested the 76-year-old school correspondent Pastor K Joseph based on the complaint lodged by the Child Welfare Committee and registered cases under Sections 354, 504 of IPC and Sections 10 and 11 of POCSO Act. Joseph has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to Yesubabu, the issue came to light during the surprise inspections conducted by the Child Welfare Committee in the district on Thursday. The team visited UCLI school hostel, which is registered under the name Indian Evangile Relief Fellowship and Children Home in 1970. 

During their visit, Child Welfare Committee members asked 46 students to write about their situation in the hostel. Later, when they read the content, they were shocked to see that the girl students have complained of sexual harassment.

