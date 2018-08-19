People want change in government: Robert Vadra

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been visiting various temples across the country, on Saturday had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala during the Suprabhata Seva.

On his arrival at the temple along with his two friends, the TTD officials received them with temple honours. Robert Vadra reached the hill shrine late on Friday night and took part in Suprabhata Seva at 2.30 am on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara, Robert Vadra said, “People want change in government. I feel the change will come soon.’’

He said that his family is working hard and (AICC chief) Rahul Gandhi is also working hard (to bring the change). “Myself and Priyanka (His wife) are always there to help Rahul Gandhi,’’ he added. Vadra said he came to pray for the good health of his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi. It is learnt that when an official of Sri Padmavathi Guest House approached him for a signature mandated for non-Hindus, Robert Vadra said that he is not a Christian.

“My father is a Punjabi and my mother is a Christian. I am a Hindu and in my last visit too I have not signed and this time also, I am not going to sign the temple’s entry register,’’ he reportedly said.