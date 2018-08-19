‘TDP taking 30% in Narsipatnam laterite mining’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leader of the Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy has alleged that the TDP, which is indulging in unchecked corruption, is looting natural resources in Narsipatnam constituency of Visakhapatnam district and called upon people to lend a helping hand in defeating the yellow brigade in the next polls.

Addressing a rain-truncated public meeting at Narsipatnam on Saturday as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan expressed concern over the unchecked laterite mining in the region. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were taking a 30 per cent commission from every truckload of laterite that is being mined. “They are creating a lot of trouble for those questioning illegal mining and even old age pension payment was discontinued,” he said.

The YSRC chief said in Narsipatnam constituency as many as 100 tanks were dug up, sand and mud sold and further bills were also footed. However, whether digging up those tanks was permitted or not and to what extent is not clear, he added.

He reiterated that the TDP failed to keep not even a single promise made during the last elections. “Let me ask Chandrababu Naidu, what happened to the SEZ promised to Narsipatnam during your maiden visit to Dharmasagaram after becoming the Chief Minister? Where are the promised industries and jobs? What happened to the promise of making Narsipatnam a model town? What happened to the promise of upgrading residential school in Peda Boddepalli as residential college? Where is the promised Nathavaram ring road? Did you upgrade Nathavaram hospital as a 30-bed one?” he questioned. There was a big ‘no’ from the people.

“They want to construct 300 sq ft flats and sell them to poor for Rs 6 lakh. Though the construction cost of a square foot is less than Rs 1,000, they are charging Rs 2,000. Half of the construction cost has to be borne by State and Centre and the remaining amount has to be paid by the poor beneficiaries in 20 years,” he said.