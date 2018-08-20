9 workers  injured in steel factory mishap

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: At least nine workers were injured when a furnace exploded in Hindupur steel factory in Hindupur on Sunday evening. Police said that the furnace exploded suddenly, injuring nine workers, including a few women, who were in its vicinity.

The injured workers included Pappu Yadav and Pritam Gupta (both hail from UP), Rajiv Prasad and Pavan Yadav (hail from Bihar), Prabhakar (belongs to Odisha), Nagamma, Ratnamma and a few other women.

The condition of six of them, including Pappu Yadav and Nagamma, was said to be critical and they were shifted to a private hospital in Bangalore.

Other injured workers are undergoing treatment in the government hospital.

Junior Civil Judge Sarada Reddy recorded the statements of the injured persons in the hospital. Circle Inspector Venkateswarulu and Sub-Inspector Sekhar visited the factory.

A case has been registered.

Having learnt about the mishap, Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna sent his representative to the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured.