Detention order by authorities without mention of bail possibility is not sustainable

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An order of detention passed by the detaining authority (collector and district magistrate) and confirmed by the state government cannot be sustained in law if the authority has not recorded his satisfaction that the detenu is likely to be released on bail. Though the preventive detention being an exception to Articles 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) and 22(1) and (2) (protection against arrest and detention in certain cases) of the Constitution, the authority must record his satisfaction as on the date of passing of the detention order.

The Supreme Court had, in the case of Bombay police commissioner vs Gordhandas Bhanji, held that the order of a public authority must be only supported by the reasons contained therein and the reasons supplemented by way of subsequent pleadings. The judgment delivered by the apex court while dealing with the ordinary legal rights of citizens applies with more vigour in a matter concerning the personal liberty of a citizen.

In one such a case before a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court, the father of the detenu filed a writ petition for issue of habeas corpus (requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court) by declaring the impugned detention order passed by the Chittoor collector and district magistrate as illegal and unconstitutional.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that on the date of detention the detenu was in judicial custody and that the authority concerned, in his detention order, had not recorded his satisfaction that there was a reasonable possibility of the detenu being released on bail. He relied upon an earlier order of the High Court in the case of K Nandini vs State of Andhra Pradesh in support of his submission that failure to record the satisfaction would make the detention order illegal.

On the other hand, the government counsel submitted that though the detaining authority in the impugned order had not formally expressed his satisfaction that the detenu was likely to be released on bail, in his counter-affidavit he made an averment in this regard.

The bench, comprising justices CV Nagarjuna Reddy and G Shyam Prasad, found that the detaining authority had not recorded his satisfaction that the detenu was likely to be released on bail. Refusing to accept the submission of the government counsel, the bench made it clear that the detaining authority must record his satisfaction as on the date of passing of the detention order.

“If we accept the submission of the government pleader, every detention order would pass muster based on the subsequent pleadings of the detaining authority filed in support of the detention order. Such a course cannot be permitted against a person whose personal liberty is sought to be curtailed by the state.” the bench observed and allowed the writ petition by setting aside the impugned detention order and directed the authorities to release him forthwith if he was not required in any other case.