By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to make students industry-ready, Tourism department Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena envisaged industrial tourism for students.

The industrial tourism programme will be launched soon for the benefit of students.

Students of Audisankara College of Engineering & Technology and Narayana Educational Institutions made field visits to Satish Dhawan Space Centre and Sri City.

The students will also pay a visit to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam and Visakhapatnam Port and paper mill at Rajamahendravaram.

The Tourism Department and the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati will initially oversee the programme until it is entrusted to private tourism operators.