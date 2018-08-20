By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Class X student feared drowned in Addanki Branch Canal at Kunkalagunta in Nakarikallu Mandal of Guntur district in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as Rompicherla Srikanth (15). It is learnt that Srikanth along with his friends used to do exercises regularly near Addanki Branch Canal. On Sunday too, Srikanth after doing exercises wanted to go for a swim in the canal. But sadly he drowned while bathing in the canal.

Srikanth’s friends informed the matter to locals. Upon information, locals rushed to the spot and tried to retrieve the body of Srikanth, but in vain. Nakarikallu police registered a case and took up the investigation.