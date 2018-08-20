Telugu Desam Party activist beats up, tears clothes of Anganwadi worker in Ananatapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, a person, said to be a ruling Telugu Desam Party worker, allegedly tried to sexually assault an Anganwadi worker. When she resisted his advances, the accused beat her up with slippers and tore her clothes at Tumucherla in Kanaganapalle mandal of Anantapur district.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in the Raptadu Assembly constituency, represented by Women Empowerment and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha and the accused is said to be one of her followers.

According to police, the woman was alone in her room at the Anganwadi centre when the accused, Talari Nagaraju, went there on Saturday evening. It is alleged that Nagaraju was harassing the woman for some time and making sexual advances.

“While I was writing records, Nagaraju suddenly came inside and tried to sexually assault me. As I resisted his attempt, he dragged me out and started hitting me with his slipper and abused me in filthy language. He tore my clothes and as I screamed for help, locals gathered there,’’ the woman told the police in her complaint. Nagaraju fled from the place after seeing locals gathering, Kanaganapalli sub-inspector of police C Srinivasulu said. With the help of her family members, the woman was shifted to the local government hospital.

The outpost police at the government hospital took a complaint from the woman and later transferred the case to the police station concerned. Meanwhile, Nagaraju lodged a complaint against the woman alleging that the latter had attacked her when he was passing in front of the Anganwadi centre.