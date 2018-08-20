Youth Congress Bus Yatra from Nellore to Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Andhra Pradesh State Youth Congress incharge V Vara Prasad on Sunday said that they would not hesitate to stage a hunger strike for special category status to the State.

Speaking to reporters here, Vara Prasad said that the YC would organise Bus Yatra from Nellore to Srikakulam by the end of this month as part of Yuvajana Poru Yatra under which a series of protests were scheduled.

He also said that they would stage Jala Deeksha and Matti (clay) protests to win people’s faith. The parties were playing dramas on SCS issue to gain political mileage, he said.