High Court directs Andhra Pradesh government to publish land acquisition Act in Telugu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh government to publish in Telugu the guidelines of the Land Acquisition Act and make available copies of it to the general public and receive objections from the latter before issuance of final notification of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Andhra Pradesh Rules, 2018.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order on a writ petition filed by M Srinivasa Rao and 10 others from Thullur mandal of Guntur district seeking to declare the action of the authorities concerned in not publishing the Land Acquisition Act 30 of 2013, Act 22 of 2018 and State Rules 2014 and 2018 in Telugu as illegal.

The petitioners’ counsel raised an objection to the authorities failure to publish the Land Acquisition notifications, Land acquisition Rules of 2014 and the recent Rules of 2018 in Telugu language. He urged the court to direct the authorities to provide reasonable opportunity to the petitioners along with the general public to submit their objections and suggestions before issuance of final notification. No Act or Rule can be enforced without publishing it in Telugu in AP, he argued. The judge issued notices to the respondents — AP special chief secretary to revenue and the commissioner of rehabilitation and resettlement — for filing counter affidavits.