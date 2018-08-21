Home States Andhra Pradesh

High Court directs Andhra Pradesh government to publish land acquisition Act in Telugu

The Hyderabad HC on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh government to publish Land Acquisition Act in Telugu and make available copies of it to the general public and receive objections from the latter

Published: 21st August 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh government to publish in Telugu the guidelines of the Land Acquisition Act and make available copies of it to the general public and receive objections from the latter before issuance of final notification of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Andhra Pradesh Rules, 2018.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order on a writ petition filed by M Srinivasa Rao and 10 others from Thullur mandal of Guntur district seeking to declare the action of the authorities concerned in not publishing the Land Acquisition Act 30 of 2013, Act 22 of 2018 and State Rules 2014 and 2018 in Telugu as illegal.

The petitioners’ counsel raised an objection to the authorities failure to publish the Land Acquisition notifications, Land acquisition Rules of 2014 and the recent Rules of 2018 in Telugu language. He urged the court to direct the authorities to provide reasonable opportunity to the petitioners along with the general public to submit their objections and suggestions before issuance of final notification. No Act or Rule can be enforced without publishing it in Telugu in AP, he argued. The judge issued notices to the respondents — AP special chief secretary to revenue and the commissioner of rehabilitation and resettlement — for filing counter affidavits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telugu Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony