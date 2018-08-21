Movement of country boats suspended

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: District collector Kartikeya Mishra on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of the movement of all country boats in Godavari river in view of the rise in flood level due to heavy inflows from upper region. He told media persons that the decision to stop plying of country boats was taken in view of the safety of people in Lanka villages. Stating that police pickets were posted at the ferry points to prevent movement of the country boats, he said, in cases of emergency, people would be provided mechanised boats for their safe travel.

Home Minister N Chinarajappa reviewed flood situation at Rampachodavaram. Since flood level was rising fast due to the heavy rains in catchment areas, he said, the movement of vehicles on Dowleswaram barrage and the road-cum-rail bridge was suspended as a precautionary measure. The collector has further added that 17 relief camps in Yatapaka division have 1,000 people evacuated from flood-hit areass.