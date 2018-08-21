Home States Andhra Pradesh

Much needed Respite: IMD predicts no rains in Andhra Pradesh

South West monsoon has been weak over coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

Rains

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISHAKHAPATNAM: For the next 48 hours, there would likely be dry climate to prevail in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema but there would be Strong Surface winds. South West monsoon has been weak over coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

In the last 24 hours, chief amounts of rainfall occurred include 2 cm rain received at Chintur in East Godavari district, 2 cm at Tanuku in West Godavari 2 cm at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari, 2 cm at Kunavaram in East Godavari and 2 cm at Cheepurupalle in Vizianagaram district.

According to the IMD, though there are no rains, there would be Strong Surface winds from Westerly direction speed reaching forty-five to fifty kmph likely along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

State of sea would be rough to very rough, so the fishermen were advised not to venture into sea.

