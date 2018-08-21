Rain likely to continue in coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Since the Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, very heavy rain was reported in the districts of East Godavari and Krishna and heavy rain at isolated places in the district of West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Guntur.

IMD warns that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue at isolated places in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts in the next 48 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 39-cm rainfall, the highest, was received at Koida in WG , 29 cm at Kukunoor in WG, 28 cm at Velairpad in West Godavari, 19 cm at Tiruvuru in Krishna, 16 cm at Vararamachandrapur in East Godavari, 15 cm at Kunavaram in East Godavari, 15 cm at Chintur in East Godavari, 13 cm at Koyyalagudem in West Godavari and 13 cm at Bhimadole in West Godavari districts. As per the IMD reports, a low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Odisha now lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and north coastal Odisha. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. Fishermen were warned of strong winds from westerly direction with speed reaching 45 to 50 kmph along coastal AP.