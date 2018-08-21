Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rain wreaks havoc on crops, property in Andhra Pradesh

AS rivers continued to be swollen, crops raised in thousands of hectares were damaged in Lanka villages.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: As rivers continued to be swollen, crops raised in thousands of hectares were damaged in Lanka villages. The rainwater entered the houses and inundated roads. Though water is receding slowly, the woes of people living in Lanka villages are far from over. Villages in the Konaseema region were cut-off. The heavy rainfall and the resultant floods have caused extensive damage to standing crops. Traffic was regulated at the bridges and the bunds where the flood water level was high. Closure of schools was ordered in the flood-affected areas, collector Karthikeya Mishra said. The officials are procuring satellite phones, mechanised boats and helicopters to evacuate people. As many as 43 villages in 19 mandals were affected in the district.

Lanka villages remain inundated

A few houses were damaged in the spell of heavy rainfall. The flood water entered the houses and inundated roads. The district machinery was making all efforts to ensure safety of people as well as cattle. The revenue officials were evacuating the people as well as transporting relief materials

It’s raining miseries for riverside villagers

49 villages remain cut-off; 57 villages marooned

19 relief camps set up for accommodating people in Yetapaka, Rampachodavaram, Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram

38 relief teams, 79 medical teams were pressed into service

77 pregnant women from flood-hit villages shifted to safe places

3 NDRF teams, 3 SDRF teams and 2 APSP battalions were deployed for rescue and relief works

Interior villages cut-off

Nearly 30,000 cusecs of water was released from Yerra Kalava reservoir at Jangareddygudem

The 120-year-old bridge across Bineru stream was washed off. Two persons were injured while crossing the bridge

As the flood water entered the houses at YSR Colony and Poningi village in Eluru mandal, nearly 3,000 people were shifted to safe places

