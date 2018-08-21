With rising water level,worries of people too rise

By Express News Service

ELURU: HEAVY rains caused huge destruction to property in West Godavari district. Godavari and Tammileru rivers are in full spate. Nearly 20,000 acres of agriculture land was submerged in water. Polavaram, Velerpadu and Kukunoor villages are cut-off due to rain. Threat looms large over Eluru city as 5,000 cusecs of floodwater was released into Tammileru river. The officials are taking all measures to rescue the stranded people. Tadepalligudem and Nidadavole mandals are under a sheet of water.

Farmers in these mandals suffered huge loss. As reservoirs are brimming with water, the low-lying areas are facing threat of inundation. The water level in Yerra Kaluva reservoir at Jangareddygudem is 83.5 feet. Nearly 27,000 cusecs of water is released downstream. The collapse of Jilleru-Chinnari bridge temporarily cut-off transport between Andhra and Telangana states. Nearly 700 devotees and 100 vendors got stranded at Gubbala Mangamma temple as Gubbala Mangamma stream is in full flow. Two motorcycles and an auto were washed away in the flood water.

The NDRF team and police personnel rescued 200 devotees and vendors. Rescue operations are on to save remaining people. Jilleru, Byneru, Bangaru Papamma, Gubbala Mangamma and Pedavagu of Ankannagudem are in full flow due to which 20 Agency villages remained cut-off. The major tanks at Nallajerla mandal were overflowing and inundated national highway at Ananthapalli village.