28 GITAM grads land jobs

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 28 students from GITAM Deemed to be University were recruited by Deloitte for its Global Deloitte Application Studio (GDAS) on Tuesday.

The selected students have been offered the jobs of Technology Analyst, Business Solution Analyst and Systems Engineer as part of G-DAS with a package of `6.2 lakh per annum. Prior to the drive, Deloitte Leadership Team conducted a branding session and Risk Arena case study analysis for students divided into 10 teams to introduce the concepts of Risk Analysis to the student community. The students were shortlisted through a stringent selection process consisting of online test, case study analysis, Technical and HR Interviews.

Prior to this, there were a series of campus drives by reputed firms, including Microsoft, TCS Digital, Value Labs and Invenio for the students of the GITAM, said Gurumoorthy Gangadharan, Training and Placement director.