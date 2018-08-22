Home States Andhra Pradesh

28 GITAM grads land jobs

A total of 28 students from GITAM Deemed to be University were recruited by Deloitte for its Global Deloitte Application Studio (GDAS) on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 28 students from GITAM Deemed to be University were recruited by Deloitte for its Global Deloitte Application Studio (GDAS) on Tuesday.

The selected students have been offered the jobs of Technology Analyst, Business Solution Analyst and Systems Engineer as part of G-DAS with a package of `6.2 lakh per annum. Prior to the drive, Deloitte Leadership Team conducted a branding session and Risk Arena case study analysis for students divided into 10 teams to introduce the concepts of Risk Analysis to the student community. The students were shortlisted through a stringent selection process consisting of online test, case study analysis, Technical and HR Interviews.

Prior to this, there were a series of campus drives by reputed firms, including Microsoft, TCS Digital, Value Labs and Invenio for the students of the GITAM, said Gurumoorthy Gangadharan, Training and Placement director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games