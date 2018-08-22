300 take shelter in two relief camps in Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As the Godavari region is facing a flood-like situation, around 300 people have taken shelter in two relief camps at Alcot Gardens and Pandiri Mahadevudu Satram of Rajamahendravaram rural. Most of them are women and children.

The administration is working to ensure that all amenities are provided to those who have escaped to the camps. Apart from the three major meals in a day, snacks and tea are also supplied to them in the evening; children get milk twice a day. The food items are being supplied by the Anna Canteen at the quarry market.

Stating that rice and other food items would reach the people at relief camps on Wednesday, Joint Collector A Mallikharjuna said it might take another 2-3 day to restore normalcy in the district.

Geeta Madhuri, who is among those who have taken shelter at the camps, said: “It is very difficult to cope with the situation. Though the government has provided some relief, I am afraid that it is not sufficient. I may have lost my belongings that are worth `1.5 lakh.” Rajeswari, another woman at the camp, also expressed worries about her belongings.

The district collector reviewed the situation with authorities and senior officials on Tuesday and said that the situation was being closely monitored.“As many as 45 villages are affected due to floodwater and around 3,000 have been provided temporary shelter,” the collector said.

No rain for next 48 hours

Vijayawada: For the next 48 hours, there would be dry climate in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, IMD said. However, strong surface winds from westerly direction are expected

Crops damaged

Kakinada: As per preliminary estimates, crops in 4,659 hectares were likely to be damaged in East Godavari district with total loss to the extent of `4.12 crore. Losses to horticulture crops, in 1,664 hectares, was reported in Amalapuram division alone. 1,092 houses were also damaged