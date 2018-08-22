Home States Andhra Pradesh

300 take shelter in two relief camps in Rajamahendravaram

As the Godavari region is facing a flood-like situation, around 300 people have taken shelter in two relief camps at Alcot Gardens and Pandiri Mahadevudu Satram of Rajamahendravaram rural. 

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari river in spate at Havelock bridge in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As the Godavari region is facing a flood-like situation, around 300 people have taken shelter in two relief camps at Alcot Gardens and Pandiri Mahadevudu Satram of Rajamahendravaram rural. Most of them are women and children.

The administration is working to ensure that all amenities are provided to those who have escaped to the camps. Apart from the three major meals in a day, snacks and tea are also supplied to them in the evening; children get milk twice a day. The food items are being supplied by the Anna Canteen at the quarry market.

Stating that rice and other food items would reach the people at relief camps on Wednesday, Joint Collector A Mallikharjuna said it might take another 2-3 day to restore normalcy in the district.
Geeta Madhuri, who is among those who have taken shelter at the camps, said: “It is very difficult to cope with the situation. Though the government has provided some relief, I am afraid that it is not sufficient. I may have lost my belongings that are worth `1.5 lakh.” Rajeswari, another woman at the camp, also expressed worries about her belongings.

The district collector reviewed the situation with authorities and senior officials on Tuesday and said that the situation was being closely monitored.“As many as 45 villages are affected due to floodwater and around 3,000 have been provided temporary shelter,” the collector said.

No rain for next 48 hours
Vijayawada: For the next 48 hours, there would be dry climate in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, IMD said. However, strong surface winds from westerly direction are expected

Crops damaged
Kakinada: As per preliminary estimates, crops in 4,659 hectares were likely to be damaged in East Godavari district with total loss to the extent of `4.12 crore. Losses to horticulture crops, in 1,664 hectares, was reported in Amalapuram division alone. 1,092 houses were also damaged

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Godavari Heavy rains Rajamahendravaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games