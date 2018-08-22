Action plan to market Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam books

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: To market TTD publications in a better way, Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar has instructed officials concerned to come up with an action plan.

He held a review meeting with sales wing, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), distributors and publishers at his chambers here on Tuesday evening. The JEO discussed at length about distribution network, conduct of exhibition for promoting TTD publications, discount rate, online sale of books, quality of printing, content and design of publications etc. Issues like cross binding and shrink wrapping of books were also discussed. FACAO Balaji, Deputy EO sales wing Hemachandra Reddy, HDPP secretary Ramana Prasad, expert printers Manohar Naidu and Sunil Nivatia were also present.