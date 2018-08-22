Andhra Pradesh on tenterhooks as Godavari rises in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/ELURU: Increasing water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana has put the officials in both Godavari districts on tenterhooks.While there was no rain on Tuesday and the water level was steady at 14.3 feet (above crest level) at Dowleswaram Barrage with an outflow of 14 lakh cusecs into the sea till evening, officials started worrying with increasing water levels in the river at Bhadrachalam, with copious inflows from Sabari river.

The officials are expecting water level in Godavari to rise again by midnight and have made preparations to face any eventuality. As on 8 pm, water level increased to 14.8 feet (above crest level) and the outflow increased to 14,47,340 cusecs. The barrage authorities are still maintaining the second-level warning.

Meanwhile, CM N Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the situation in the State and asked the officials to initiate relief measures and shift people from flood-affected areas to safer locations.

Several villages in Kunavaram, Vara Ramachandrapuram, Chintur and Yetapaka in Agency areas remained cut off. Similarly, villages along the river course in Devipatnam mandal and several mandals in Konaseema region of the district remained marooned. With Bhupathipalem reservoir in Rampachodavaram Mandal filled to the brim, water is being let out downstream into Seetepalli Vagu; people along the course of the stream are affected. Several thousands of acres in East Godavari are inundated.

Meanwhile, several hundreds of people were shifted to more than 14 relief camp in the districts from flood-affected areas.

On the other hand, the situation in West Godavari district continues to be worrying, as Tammileru is still flowing above the danger mark. Around 40 villages in Polavaram, Kukkunur, Velerupadu, and Buttayagudem remained cut off from the rest of the world with road network affected due to floods.

According to officials, the district received 100 cm of rain in just a couple of days and 35 to 40 cm of rain fell in a span of 8 hours.