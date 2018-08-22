Annamacharya Project likely to conclude soon

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided to conclude the Annamacharya Project soon. Out of 14,148 kritis, the TTD has recorded 3,504 kritis with renowned vocalists and 400 more kritis will be recorded soon, taking the total number of recorded songs to 3,900.

It may be mentioned that the TTD has organised State-level singing competitions to select the candidates for recording kritis. The Annamacharya Project was taken up 50 years ago with an aim to bring to light the literary works of Annamacharya during 15th century and reprint the texts from age-old manuscripts. The TTD has already printed Annamayya’s kritis in 29 volumes.

Annamayya’s legacy

14,148 Annamayya kritis written on gold, silver, leather and copper manuscripts

Manuscripts found in rock chamber in the temple 60 years ago

3,504 songs recorded

Another 400 kritis to be recorded soon