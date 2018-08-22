As rain subsides, Guntur limps back to life

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Overflowing streams and ponds due to torrential rains have paralysed normal life in Guntur district for the past three days. Road transportation is hit and inundated farmlands have damaged many crops in the district. The situation in the Amaravati region is also similar due to overflowing Kondaveeti Vagu, Pala Vagu, Kotella Vagu and other streams.

As primary roads at Macherla, Narasaraopet, Dachepalli and Gujarala regions are damaged due to rains, motorists are expressing fear to commute through them and demand immediate repair works. The APSRTC buses that had stopped services at Achempeta, Chigurupadu, Satenapalli and Piduguralla resumed only on Tuesday.

Though the incessant rains, which was continuing for the past several days, took a break on Tuesday, local streams and ponds in various parts of the district are still overflowing. Rayapudi, Velagapudi, Lingayapalem, Abbarajupalem and other villages situated near the capital region are some of the most affected areas due to the overflowing streams. Though stagnant water at villages of Tulluru mandal has started to recede, water level at Yerra Vagu and Yedda Wadu is still high due to rains in Palnadu region.

With excess water receding at Padamparimi village of Tadikonda village, road transportation was restored in Tadikonda, Tadepalli and Tulluru mandals on Tuesday. Tulluru Tahsildar M Mallikharjuna Rao said transportation from Secretariat to Guntur was restored as rains have slowed down and water level began to recede. He has directed the revenue employees to be vigilant of the situation as heavy rains is expected in the next 48 hours. “Precautionary measures are in place as per the directions from Collector K Sasidhar,” he said.

In a video conference with the collector and other district officials on Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed them to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the public at the rain-affected are not inconvenienced.