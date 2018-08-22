CM N Chandrababu Naidu to open Andhra University’s innovation centre

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first innovation centre of Andhra University will be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 23. The centre will be the first-of-its-kind incubation centre, giving an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to share their ideas. The CM will also inaugurate Siemens Centre of Excellence and lay the foundation stone for R&D Department of AU and E-learning centre. He is visiting the city for Jnana Bheri programme.

The innovation centre will be a five-storeyed building constructed at a cost of `4 crores. So far, construction of two storeys has been completed. Being the first innovation centre for five districts under university limits, this will be an open centre for any student or young entrepreneur to nurture their ideas. While the university is creating a facility for having their own ideas, they will facilitate mentoring by the professors and experts at the centre. “We invite students with innovative ideas to provide all facilities to them free of cost,” said AU V-C G Nageswara Rao.