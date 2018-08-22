Home States Andhra Pradesh

Selfie craze takes life of Junior Inter student

Selfie craze took the life of an Intermediate student when he, along with two others, ventured into the sea to pose on the boulders near Jodugullapalem Beach in the city on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Selfie craze took the life of an Intermediate student when he, along with two others, ventured into the sea to pose on the boulders near Jodugullapalem Beach in the city on Tuesday. After the three were swept away by high tides, two swam back to shore safely, while the third one went missing.
The missing person has been identified as 16-year-old Zaid, a first-year Intermediate student.

Sources said the trio, including two siblings, from Adarsh Nagar, went to the beach on Tuesday evening. Around 4.30 pm, the three went into the sea and climbed the rocks in the waters. They were trying to take a perfect selfie when all of a sudden high tides struck them.

Sources said that the youngsters went into waters despite warning about the rough sea by the locals. The trio were clicking selfies when giant waves took deep into the sea. While two of them managed to swim back to the shore safely, Zaid went missing. Arilova police station inspector Ch Tirupathi Rao said that a manhunt had been launched with the help of local fishermen and marine police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Selfie Selfie takes life

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games