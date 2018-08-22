Selfie craze takes life of Junior Inter student

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Selfie craze took the life of an Intermediate student when he, along with two others, ventured into the sea to pose on the boulders near Jodugullapalem Beach in the city on Tuesday. After the three were swept away by high tides, two swam back to shore safely, while the third one went missing.

The missing person has been identified as 16-year-old Zaid, a first-year Intermediate student.

Sources said the trio, including two siblings, from Adarsh Nagar, went to the beach on Tuesday evening. Around 4.30 pm, the three went into the sea and climbed the rocks in the waters. They were trying to take a perfect selfie when all of a sudden high tides struck them.

Sources said that the youngsters went into waters despite warning about the rough sea by the locals. The trio were clicking selfies when giant waves took deep into the sea. While two of them managed to swim back to the shore safely, Zaid went missing. Arilova police station inspector Ch Tirupathi Rao said that a manhunt had been launched with the help of local fishermen and marine police.