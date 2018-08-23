Home States Andhra Pradesh

People aware of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's gimmicks: Kanna Lakshminarayana

Naidu never bothered about the welfare of the people in the past four years, was spending crores of rupees, amassed through corrupt means, for publicity keeping in view the upcoming general elections.

Published: 23rd August 2018

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who never bothered about the welfare of the people in the past four years, was spending crores of rupees, amassed through corrupt means, for publicity keeping in view the upcoming general elections. 
Kanna said that the people of the State were keenly observing the political gimmicks of Naidu and that they would teach him a fitting lesson at an appropriate time for the irregularities in the TDP regime.

Speaking at the State executive meeting here on Wednesday, which was attended by BJP affairs co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, Kanna rued that Naidu launched a blame game against the BJP-led Central government despite availing of the financial support it was extending to the State.Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that the TDP was involved in numerous scams and that Naidu was mudslinging against the BJP for political benefits. 

He observed that the State government had the liberty to take loans for the development of AP, but the TDP government issuing bonds at higher interest rate through private institutions was severely objectionable. “Hence, we are demanding the TDP government to give an explanation to the people as to who would benefit from Amaravati Bonds,” he said.

Vajpayee’s ashes to be immersed in Krishna  
State BJP co-incharge Sunil Deodhar and party president Kanna Lakshminarayana said the ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be immersed in Krishna river at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on Thursday

