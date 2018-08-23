Rescue, relief works underway

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As the River Godavari continued to flow over the second warning level, the officials concerned have been put on high alert, who are analysing the situation from time to time, and rescue operations are underway. In a press note released on Wednesday, Rampachodavaram ITDA PO Nishant Kumar said that rent was being paid to the owners whose boats were used to shift people to relief camps and for transportation of essential commodities.

Relief camps were set up at MP Upper Primary School, Purushottapatnam for people from Anguluru, Toyyeru School for those affected from Toyyeru and nearby villages, RR Colony of Nagulapalli for the displaced from SC Colony, Pudipalli and MPP School, Potavaram for residents of Veeravaram Lanka. The people taking shelter at these relief camps were being provided 2,500 food packets daily.

According to the press note, 500ml of kerosene was also being given to 2,616 ration card holders. 12 medical camps have also been set up in the district, it is learnt. Along with 17 quintals of rice and 80 packets of cooking oil, drinking water and milk packets, potatoes and onions were supplied to 290 persons from 80 families in Kachhuluru village. Every person was given 2kg of potatoes and onions, according to the press release.