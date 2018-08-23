Smuggler from Tamil Nadu held after hot pursuit

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The sleuths of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force nabbed a smuggler at teak plantation area near Rangampeta of Chandragiri mandal in the early hours of Wednesday. Disclosing the details to the media, Task Force officials said that the arrested smuggler was identified as C Annamalai of Viluppuram district in Tamil Nadu. The Task Force team headed by RSI Bhaskar conducted combing operations.

“In the early hours of Wednesday, a group of smugglers were spotted entering the forest. Though our teams made a surprise attack, most of them escaped and we managed to nab only one smuggler,” Task Force officials said.