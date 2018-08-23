Home States Andhra Pradesh

Teacher beaten, paraded naked in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru for raping minor

A school teacher was thrashed and paraded naked on the streets of Eluru town last night by the relatives of a girl whom the 38-year-old impregnated.

Child Abuse

For representational purposes. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU: A school teacher was thrashed and paraded naked on the streets of Eluru town last night by the relatives of a girl whom the 38-year-old impregnated. The relatives came to know that the girl was carrying after she fell ill on eating miscarriage-inducing pills K Rambabu gave her. The infuriated mob thrashed Rambabu, tore his clothes off and paraded him naked for nearly two hours before police took the accused into custody and moved him to a hospital for treatment.

According to the girl’s family and the police, Rambabu who teaches English at a private school in Powerpet befriended the girl when she was in Class X. The girl is presently in the third year of a polytechnic course. It is learnt that Rambabu married the 17-year-old without the knowledge of her parents a few months back. On learning about what had happened, the girl’s family on Tuesday asked Rambabu to come to their house for discussions, but a quarrel ensued, leading to the family attacking Rambabu.

They decided to hand over the man to cops at the II Town Police Station three km away from their house. For nearly two kilometres, Rambabu was beaten and harassed before police came to know about the assault and shifted him to a hospital for treatment. Police have booked cases under IPC Sections and POCSO Act.

