Two children found dead in water storage tank

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Two children were found dead and their mother in an unconscious condition in a water storage tank in front of their house under suspicious circumstances. The incident took place at Reddypalem village in Buchireddypalem mandal on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as P Sakshith Reddy (5) and P Geetheswar Reddy (4).

According to sources, P Venkateswar Reddy married Parvatamma six years ago and had two children. When their neighbour went to collect water from the tank near Venkateswar Reddy’s house, she found the bodies of the children and Parvatamma in the water tank. She immediately informed locals and Venkateswar Reddy. They immediately fished out the bodies of children and Parvatamma from the tank. Parvatamma was shifted to a private hospital in Buchireddypalem for treatment.