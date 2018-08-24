2 held for cheating people
The Guntur rural police arrested two persons and recovered `2 lakh cash, 13 magnetic playing cards, and one duplicate revolver in Krosuru village of Guntur district on Thursday.
Published: 24th August 2018 02:30 AM | Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:46 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: The Guntur rural police arrested two persons and recovered `2 lakh cash, 13 magnetic playing cards, and one duplicate revolver in Krosuru village of Guntur district on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, ASP Varadarajulu said that the police arrested Sk Johnny Basha of Krosuru and Bhavirisetty Vishnu Murthy of Piduguralla on August 23 and recovered `2 lakh cash and other gambling equipment.
The duo purchased magnetic playing cards and used to read the opponent cards.