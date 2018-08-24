2 held for cheating people

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur rural police arrested two persons and recovered `2 lakh cash, 13 magnetic playing cards, and one duplicate revolver in Krosuru village of Guntur district on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, ASP Varadarajulu said that the police arrested Sk Johnny Basha of Krosuru and Bhavirisetty Vishnu Murthy of Piduguralla on August 23 and recovered `2 lakh cash and other gambling equipment.

The duo purchased magnetic playing cards and used to read the opponent cards.