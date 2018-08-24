BJP leaders meet Governor, seek CBI probe into airport ‘irregularities’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the TDP government is turning the State into ‘Scamandhra Pradesh’, BJP leaders on Thursday met Governor ESL Narasimhan seeking his intervention in ordering a CBI probe into the ‘irregularities’ in various projects in the State.

They informed the Governor of the alleged corruption in Personal Deposit (PD) accounts, cancellation of tenders of Bhogapuram Airport, illegal mining scandal and other issues.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum to the Governor at Hotel Gateway here, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was trying to make Bhogapuram airport a ‘bogus airport’.

“When tenders were called for Bhogapuram airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) agreed to pay 31 per cent royalty in their bids, while GMR Group agreed for only 21 per cent. The Andhra Pradesh Airport Development Corporation Ltd also recommended to give the project execution to the AAI.

However, the Chief Minister cancelled the tenders as there won’t be any kickbacks if AAI executes the project. The government again called tenders with a clause that AAI can’t participate in it,” he said.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the party sought a CBI probe into irregularities in the PD accounts, illegal mining and diversion of funds.