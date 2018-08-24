Girl wins CM’s heart, bags Rs 5L fixed deposit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With her bold speech, Tulasi, a second year B.Sc student of Yelamanchali Government College, won the heart of CM N Chandrababu Naidu at the Jnanabheri - Knowledge Summit in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Tulasi, who bagged the first prize in elocution competition (Telugu), asked him to allow her to speak for five minutes. Talking on the projects and development in the State, she made some suggestions on the reservation policy in the education sector. She asked to ensure welfare schemes reaches every student. “My ambition is to become an IAS officer,” she said. Learning that Tulasi had lost her parents the CM announced `five lakh FD to her.