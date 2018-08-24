HC issues notices to AP in response to Suryalatha’s reinstatement petition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh State principal secretary to endowments, commissioner of endowments, executive officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam at Indrakeeladri and the chairman of Temple's board of trustees for filing counter affidavit in the petition filed by Kodela Suryalatha Kumari, who challenged her removal as trust board member in connection with the missing of a pattu saree (silk saree) of the temple Goddess.

Justice AV Sesha Sai passed this order in response to the petition filed by Suryalatha Kumari seeking to declare the GO, issued by the AP government to remove her from the post, as illegal and to issue directions to allow her to continue as the temple’s trust board member.

Petitioner’s counsel P Hemamalini told the court that the petitioner was removed from the post unilaterally, without any enquiry being carried out and without giving her an opportunity to explain her case. In fact, the ‘impugned orders’ were issued against her with a vengeance, the counsel said. The decision to remove Suryalatha was taken in violation of the procedure and was contrary to the provisions of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, she argued.

After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondent authorities and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.