High Court pulls up forest officials for not conducting survey of land

By Express News Service

HYDERABADl: Taking a serious view of non-implementation of the order passed by a single judge, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday pulled up the forest secretary of AP, divisional forest officer of Krishna division and the forest range officer at Nuzvid in Krishna district for failure to conduct a survey of the subject land in one month as per the order of single judge.

“Are you in deep sleep by not implementing the court order or have you indulged in corruption by colluding with the officials concerned. The officials have shown negligence towards the court order. Their action is shameful and making mockery of the judiciary. The higher officials will be summoned for explanation,” the bench warned.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice P Keshava Rao was making these remarks in an appeal by V Karuna Kumari and two others seeking directions to the authorities concerned not to obstruct them from cutting and transporting the palm oil fruit from their lands admeasuring 19.75 acres situated in RS Nos.346 and 347 of Madicharla village, Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district, AP, to the Palm oil factory.

The petitioners earlier approached the High Court with a plea to declare the action of the respondent authorities in obstructing them from watering the palm oil trees, cutting and transporting the palm oil fruit from the subject land and in threatening to dig trench in the land, as illegal. The government counsel submitted that the petitioners were not responding to the notices issued for having joint survey in the presence of forest, revenue and survey officials.

Taking these submissions into consideration, a single judge passed an order on May 17 this year directing the authorities concerned to issue one week prior notice by fixing a date for conducting survey and to conduct the survey operation in the presence of the petitioners, forest, revenue and survey officials, and basing on the survey report the latter has to pass necessary orders by following due procedure of law. The judge made it clear that the entire exercise should be completed within a month. Further, the judge made it clear that the officials should not obstruct the petitioners from attending watering of the palm oil trees standing on the disputed land. Aggrieved with the same, the petitioners filed an appeal against the single judge order.

When the appeals came up for hearing on Thursday, the bench expressed its displeasure at the officials concerned for failure to implement the order of the single judge.

When the government counsel pointed out that the petitioners were not responding to the notices, the bench shot back holding the officials responsible for not conducting the survey to find out the ownership rights of the subject land and indirectly helped the trees to grow on the disputed land. When the government counsel sought some time for placing details before the court.