Kadapa plant, Vizag railway zone to be announced in 2 months?

The saffron party is planning to make a formal announcement with regard to the projects promised under the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014, soon, not leaving any room for the TDP to blame Centre

Published: 24th August 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah and Chandrababu Naidu.

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the ruling TDP draws plans to sustain its Dharma Porata Deeksha to expose the alleged injustice meted out to the State by the BJP-led NDA till January 2019, the saffron party is planning to make a formal announcement with regard to the projects promised under the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014, soon, not leaving any room for the TDP to continue blaming the Centre. The announcements are likely to be made in the next couple of months, BJP leaders observed. It is learnt that with the discussion of advanced elections in Telangana by the end of this year, the Centre is preparing the ground to implement all provisions in the APRA, 2014.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the party leaders had requested the Union Ministry of Steel to expedite the announcement of the steel plant at Kadapa. “Since steel plants are to be established in both the Telugu-speaking States as per the APRA, 2014, MECON waited for information from both the governments to take the project ahead, but Telangana is lagging far behind in submitting the required documents. We have requested the ministry to treat the two projects separately and make announcements in the next two months,” he claimed.

“We are also waiting for the Railway Board to announce the zone at Visakhapatnam. The petrochemical complex project will also be expedited. Since an in-principle decision has already been taken, it is just a matter of making a formal announcement and so can be expected shortly,” he added.

Once the three projects are formally announced, a decision on the Tribal University at Vizianagaram will be the only one left to be taken, which, according to the BJP leaders, will be arrived at before the Winter Session of Parliament or soon after. Meanwhile, the BJP State Unit is preparing a strategy to step up its fight against the ‘false propaganda’ by the TDP against the Centre. “We have a two-day National Executive Committee meeting on September 8. Before that, we will hold the State EC meeting to prepare the roadmap as we have only about eight months for the elections. The proposals we finalise at the State EC will be discussed at the national EC for a final decision,” the BJP leaders V Muraleedharan and Sunil Deodhar said.

BJP national president Amit Shah is also likely to visit Andhra Pradesh after the meetings. It is expected to be a two-day visit.

Pulling the rug from under TDP’s feet
Apart from the Centre’s announcements, the BJP is also preparing a strategy to step up its fight against the TDP’s ‘false propaganda’. The party’s State unit will soon conduct a meeting to address the issue

