Now, student teams to help develop villages

CM announces 10 crore for every district in State, asks students to become job-givers, and best innovators

Published: 24th August 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An amount of 10 crores will be allotted to every district with which multi-disciplinary teams of students will be formed for the development of villages, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said at the Jnanabheri-Knowledge Summit held at AU Engineering College grounds on Thursday.

Addressing about 16,000 participants during an interactive session, the CM said that the teams would be formed with  Engineering, Science, Business Administration, Law and Commerce graduates who will be sent to villages where they will conduct surveys on their problems. The students will have to come up with innovative ideas for solving the problems faced by the people in villages.

“The students will submit theses on their ideas on the villages for which they would get extra marks. They will be part of the development of the villages,” he added.

Looking at the student strength and the excitement they have shown during the programme, the CM went down the memory lane and said this reminded him of his student days.

Recalling his college days when he wanted to be an MLA and how hard he worked to realise his dream, he asked the students to become job-givers and best innovators.

Naidu sought the support of students to turn Visakhapatnam into the best city. “Polavaram is my aim in life. So far, we could complete 57.5 per cent works of the project.

There are about 55  projects to be completed. We have talented youth, creative people and best tourist places which will help our State to be among the top three by 2022 and No. 1 in India by 2029,” the CM said.

The programme was attended by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa  Rao, Deputy CM N Chinarajappa, Special Chief Secretary of Higher Education Department Aditya Nath Das among others.

